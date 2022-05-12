PHOTOS: Smashing Pumpkins Are First Rock Band Since 1976 Honored With Handprint Ceremony at Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre

Wednesday (May 11) was a big day for the members of Smashing Pumpkins, who not only announced a major tour with Jane's Addiction, Poppy and Meg Meyers but also became the rare rock band to have their handprints captured for posterity for the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The legendary Hollywood movie theater, once known as Grauman's Chinese Theatre, has been in the business of capturing hand and footprints of stars for years, with the plates placed in the walkway outside of the historic theater becoming a major tourist attraction. The first of these hand and footprint plates was captured in the 1920s and the tradition has continued over the years with several new ceremonies happening each year.

That said, a majority of the hand and footprint ceremonies are usually reserved for stars of the big screen, with the occasional musician included as well. Prior to the Smashing Pumpkins this week, the last ceremony involving a musician was Pitbull in 2018, but you have to go way further back than that for someone from the hard rock world as KISS took part in a ceremony in 1976. In fact, they're the only other rock band to have received the honor.

The Wednesday ceremony saw Billy Corgan, Jeff Schroeder and Jimmy Chamberlin dropping their hands in cement for posterity. James Iha, it was revealed by the band, had not been feeling well and was unable to attend the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by Perry Farrell and Stephen Perkins of Jane's Addiction who had been on hand for the tour announcement. Corgan also posed for pictures with his children, son Augustus Juppiter and daughter Philomena Clementine.

Smashing Pumpkins have had a hand in several film ventures over the years. Their song "The End Is the Beginning Is the End" appeared on the Batman & Robin soundtrack, and one of their first big breaks came when "Drown" was included on the Singles soundtrack. "Eye" appeared on the Lost Highway soundtrack in 1997, they covered Depeche Mode's "Never Let Me Down Again" for the Not Another Teen Movie soundtrack, "Doomsday Clock" appeared on the Transformers soundtrack and "The Fellowship" was part of The Vampire Diaries soundtrack.

Below you can see photos from the ceremony, both provided by the band and pro shots taken as well. Congrats to the band on the honor. You can look for Smashing Pumpkins extending their celebration time in Hollywood tonight (May 12) as they're scheduled to appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

