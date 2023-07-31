POLL: What’s the Best Avenged Sevenfold Album? – VOTE NOW

Time flies! It's hard to believe, but Avenged Sevenfold are currently in their 24th year of operation, with eight studio albums under their belt. But which of them is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

Formed in Huntington Beach, the band started off with current members M. Shadows and Zacky Vengeance, along with longtime drummer The Rev. Lineup changes would bring in lead guitarist Synyster Gates, bassist Johnny Christ and after some musical chairs behind the kit after The Rev's death, former Bad Religion drummer Brooks Wackerman.

Two years into their existence, they issued their debut album, Sounding the Seventh Trumpet, featuring "Warmness on the Soul." This was the only album to feature bassist Justin Sane. Waking the Fallen arrived in 2003, with buzz starting to grow around the group. The record featured "Unholy Confessions" and "Chapter Four."

The band's commercial breakthrough came in 2005 with their third studio album, City of Evil, that yielded the breakout song and video "Bat Country," as well as "Beast and the Harlot," "Seize the Day" and "Burn It Down." They followed in 2007 with a self-titled album featuring the songs "Almost Easy," "Afterlife," "Dear God" and "Scream."

The 2009 death of drummer Jimmy "The Rev" Sullivan left a long shadow over the band's 2010 album, Nightmare, which found Mike Portnoy stepping in to help the band fulfill The Rev's musical vision. Aside from the title track, the album featured "Welcome to the Family," "So Far Away" and "Burned Alive."

The 2013 album, Hail to the King, enjoyed a successful run, and was the lone album to feature drummer Arin Ilejay. The title track, "Shepherd of Fire" and "This Means War" kept the band all over the airwaves. But Wackerman would replace Ilejay by the time they returned for 2016's The Stage. An epic, album-opening title track and the follow-up single "God Damn" hit the airwaves before the band's touring promotion was cut short while M. Shadows dealt with throat issues that needed to be addressed.

That brings us up to 2023's Life Is But a Dream..., a polarizing effort that features the songs "Nobody," "We Love You" and "Game Over."

