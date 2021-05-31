Poll: What’s the Best Disturbed Song? – Vote Now

Disturbed have quite a broad catalog, but which of their songs is the best? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

You'll have until Friday at noon ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Artist of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

This week's poll focuses on Disturbed, who after the unexpected breakthrough of their chart-smashing single “Down With the Sickness” became one of the biggest names in the American nu-metal scene. But unlike many of their peers, they continued to enjoy widespread popularity long after that sub genre's commercial peak and continue to rule rock radio and top major festival lineups to this day.

Disturbed released their multi-platinum selling debut, The Sickness, in 2000 and have released six chart-topping studio albums since. In 2007 their album Indestructible, earned the band their first Grammy nomination for the song “Inside the Fire.” Their latest studio album Evolution came out in 2018 and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 4.

It's hard to choose a favorite with so many impressive accolades, but that's why we're leaving it you — the fans.

Head below to vote for your favorite Disturbed song and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which three tracks prevailed.

