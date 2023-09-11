POLL – What’s the Best Falling in Reverse Album? – VOTE NOW

It's been a steady if not spectacular rise for Falling in Reverse over the past decade-plus. Founding singer Ronnie Radke has raised Falling in Reverse from an unknown band to selling out venues as one of 2023's hottest bands. While they seem to be favoring singles at the moment, Falling in Reverse have issued four studio albums over the past 10-plus years. But which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

The group got off to a solid start with 2011's The Drug in Me Is You, featuring the title track as well as "Raised by Wolves," "I'm Not a Vampire" and deeper cuts such as "Good Girls, Bad Guys" and "Pick Up the Phone."

Fashionably Late followed in 2013, yielding one of the band's biggest songs to date in "Alone." It's joined on the record by such standouts as the title track, "Born to Lead" and "Bad Girls Club."

Keeping on a two-year cycle, Falling in Reverse issued their third album, Just Like You, in 2015. That album gave us "God, If You Are Above ...," "Guillotine IV: The Final Chapter," "Stay Away," "Sexy Drug" and the title track.

And then there's 2017's Coming Home, which completes their album output. That record had the title track, "Loser," "Broken" and "Superhero."

READ MORE: Ronnie Radke Says It's Easier to Write a Metalcore Song Than a Hot 100 Hit

But which of these albums is their best work? You've got a chance to rate each of the records below, helping us to determine which one is the best. Then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Scorpions album was voted the best, and hear three songs from our recent poll.

Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.