POLL: What’s the Best Five Finger Death Punch Album? – VOTE NOW

It all started for FFDP back in 2007 when The Way of the Fist arrived. The more metallic sounding record featured the songs "The Bleeding," "Never Enough" and "Stranger Than Fiction" while definitely making an imprint on heavy music. They soon followed with 2009's War Is The Answer, that saw guitarist Darrell Roberts replaced by Jason Hook. That album had more commercial appeal, yielding six big singles including "Hard to See," "Walk Away" "Far From Home" and their stellar cover of Bad Company's "Bad Company."

Keeping up the momentum, American Capitalist followed in 2011. This was their first album with new bassist Chris Kael replacing Matt Snell. It featured six more singles including "Under and Over It," "Remember Everything" and "The Pride." Then came one of their most fruitful periods with the two volume The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell. The first volume, in 2013, gave us "Lift Me Up" with Rob Halford, their LL Cool J cover "Mama Said Knock You Out" and the album's title track. The second volume, also in 2013, included the hit "Battle Born" and their cover of The Animals' "House of the Rising Sun."

By 2015, the band was riding high as one of the top acts in had rock with Got Your Six arriving. That album delivered the new favorites "Jekyll and Hyde," "Wash It All Away," "My Nemesis" and "I Apologize." After some issues with their label, the group returned with And Justice for None in 2018 featuring "Sham Pain," "Fake," "When the Seasons Change" and a cover of Kenny Wayne Shepherd's "Blue on Black."

A hits album, a label change and a lineup change with drummer Charlie Engen replacing Jeremy Spencer all took place before F8 arrived in 2020. But there was not drop off for the band, who kept things going strong with "Inside Out," "A Little Bit Off," "Living the Dream" and "Darkness Settles In." And finally, after one more lineup change with guitarist Andy James replacing Jason Hook, the band issued 2022's AfterLife album, featuring the title track, "Welcome to the Circus" and "Times Like These."

