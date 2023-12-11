POLL: What’s the Best Green Day Album? – VOTE NOW!

What a way to close out the year! Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Green Day have an impressive 13 studio albums since first forming in 1987, with a fourteenth studio album expected in 2024. But you don't make it to the Rock Hall without some strong material. Which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

The band got started with two albums on indie label Lookout!, where the debuted with 39 / Smooth in 1990 and further built their reputation with 1991's Kerplunk. But it was their 1994 major label debut Dookie that first exposed them to a broader audience. The band made the most of their first major exposure, hitting with "Longview," "Basket Case," "When I Come Around" and "She."

Their follow-up, Insomniac, kept the momentum going with "Geek Stink Breath" and "Brain Stew / Jaded." And they didn't take their foot off the pedal with their third album Nimrod either, which yielded, "Hitchin' a Ride," "Nice Guys Finish Last," "Redundant" and "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)." The Warning album serves as a solid cap on the first era of their career, giving us "Minority," "Waiting" and the title track. But after the cycle ended, the band was ready to take a major step forward.

That happened with 2004's concept album, American Idiot, which yielded the title track, "Holiday," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "Wake Me Up When September Ends" and more. The massive success allowed them to dabble in side ventures for a few years before getting serious about their next album, 2009's 21st Century Breakdown, which yielded "Know Your Enemy" and "21 Guns."

Once again, Green Day got ambitious at the top of the 2010s, issuing ¡Uno!, ¡Dos! and ¡Tré!, complete with such standouts as "Oh Love," "Let Yourself Go," "Kill the DJ," "Stray Heart" and "X-Kid."

Then, in more recent years, they've served up Revolution Radio (featuring "Bang Bang" and "Still Breathing") and Father of All... (featuring the title track and "Oh Yeah!").

READ MORE: Why Green Day Stepped Away from Political Songwriting

But which of these albums was the best? Share your rankings for each album below. Then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Disturbed album was voted the best, and hear three songs from our recent poll.

Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.