POLL – What’s the Best Ozzy Osbourne Solo Album? – VOTE NOW

He's the Prince of Darkness, and you don't get to be considered royalty in the metal world unless you've got the music to back it up. We're talking about Ozzy Osbourne, the former Black Sabbath frontman who staged a Hall of Fame-worthy solo career on top of his time with Sabbath. But which of his solo albums is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

There will always be a lot of love given for Osbourne's first two solo albums. Blizzard of Ozz gave us "Crazy Train" and "Mr. Crowley," while Diary of Madman yielded "Flying High Again" and "Over the Mountain," with both records featuring the incredible guitar talents of the late Randy Rhoads.

Bark at the Moon and The Ultimate Sin, kept Osbourne on a hot streak with the talents of Jake E. Lee on lead guitar. Those records gave us the Bark at the Moon title track, "Shot In the Dark" and The Ultimate Sin title track among others.

Osbourne would turn to Zakk Wylde for an extended period that included No Rest for the Wicked, the retirement album No More Tears, his Ozzmosis return a few years later, Down to Earth and Black Rain. That period also featured Osbourne pulling together an all-star band for his Under Cover covers set.

Gus G. took over on guitar for Osbourne's 2010 album Scream, while a full decade passed before he teamed up with producer Andrew Watt for the well-received late era albums Ordinary Man and Patient Number 9.

That's 13 albums total in which Ozzy has continually delivered metal excellence, often with a star-studded supporting cast. But which of his solo records is the best? Here's your chance to let us know by ranking each album below to help determine the winner.

