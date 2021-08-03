Poll: What’s the Best Seether Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Seether song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

You'll have until Friday at noon ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Artist of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

This week we're focusing on South Africa's Seether, who rose up during the post-grunge era and became one of the most successful hard rock bands of the 2000s.

Founded in 1999 as Saron Gas, the group changed their name in 2002 when they moved to the United States. And they didn't become just another radio rock band — frontman Shaun Morgan's impressive lyrical capabilities, vulnerability and distinct voice really helped them stand out against a lot of other groups that became popular around the same time.

Seether are big advocates for mental health awareness. Ever since their debut single "Fine Again," the group has been very open and passionate about discussing mental illness and addiction in their songs, and in 2012, they founded the Rise Above Fest to raise awareness for suicide prevention after Morgan's brother died by suicide.

They have a total of eight studio albums with a strong song selection to choose from. Head below to choose your favorite, and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which three tracks prevailed.

