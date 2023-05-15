Poll: What’s the Best Evanescence Album? – Vote Now

That voice! That sound! Evanescence have become one of the top rock bands of the 2000s thanks to co-founder, vocalist and the group's longest tenured member Amy Lee. It's been an impressive run for the band so far in their career, but which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

Evanescence initially formed in 1995 with Lee and then guitarist Ben Moody leading the way. After serving up a trio of EPs, the band caught their big break by signing to Wind-Up Records where their Fallen album served as their major label debut. It gave us such standout offerings as "Bring Me to Life," "Going Under," "My Immortal" and "Everybody's Fool." The album has since gone on to be diamond certified for over 10 million units sold.

A lineup overhaul took place between the first two albums, with Terry Balsamo, John LeCompt, Will Boyd and Rocky Gray joining Lee on the band's sophomore set, 2006's The Open Door. The creative side didn't suffer, as Evanescence churned out such standouts as "Call Me When You're Sober," "Lithium" and "Sweet Sacrifice."

Taking a little time between albums, the band returned with guitarist Troy McLawhorn and drummer Will Hunt joining the lineup before dropping 2011's self-titled effort. It gave us the singles "What You Want," "My Heart Is Broken" and "Lost in Paradise."

2017 saw the group return with Synthesis, a record that reworked and reimagined some of the band's biggest songs as orchestral and electronic arrangements. "Imperfection" and "Hi-Lo" received airplay in their new forms. And finally, 2021 saw the arrival of the more politically-influenced album The Bitter Truth, featuring "Wasted on You," "The Game Is Over" and "Use My Words."

