Poppy is back with another new track, although listeners must endure a full minute of abrasive, intermittent squelching at the top of the tune if they wish to get to its catchy rock refrain.

It's called "Flux," and its aesthetic aligns with Poppy's grunge-leaning "Her," released last month, in both sound and scope. The entertainer's upcoming fourth album, also called Flux, was announced alongside the emergence of the Poppy-directed "Flux" music video on Friday (July 30).

Just don't call it nu-metal. In an April interview with Numéro, the singer who came to prominence as a mysterious YouTube sensation said she'd rather her music be regarded differently.

"No, nu-metal isn't a genre I'd like to be assimilated with," Poppy said with a laugh. "I never felt my music could be classed in any one category or another. Contemporary music has emancipated itself from the old classifications. Let's say 'contemporary metal' instead."

My body is fluid

Cuz I’ve been through it all

Chewed up and used its

Cut into pieces to feed them all

For your amusement

For your confusion

I guess I’ll do it

Cuz I’m bored

And no attention span is shorter

Than mine or yours

You can’t oppose it

That’s just how it goes yeah

You gotta flux and flow with it

You gotta flux and flow with it

Require no permission

Just ask for forgiveness

There’s no second-guessing

I’m just a possession

For your amusement

For your confusion

I guess I’ll do it

Cuz I’m bored

And no attention span is shorter

Than mine or yours

You can’t oppose it

That’s just how it goes yeah

You gotta flux and flow with it

You gotta flux and flow with it

I won’t fear what I don’t know

You gotta flux and flow flow flow

I won’t fear what I don’t know

You gotta flux and flow flow flow

You can’t oppose it

That’s just how it goes yeah

You gotta flux and flow with it

You gotta flux and flow with it

Poppy, Flux Album Art + Tracklist

Sumerian Records

1. "Flux"

2. "Lessen the Damage"

3. "So Mean"

4. "On the Level"

5. "Hysteria"

6. "Her"

7. "Bloom"

8. "As Strange as It Seems"

9. "Never Find My Place"