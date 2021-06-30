Poppy Is Channeling Nirvana on New Song ‘Her’

We already know Poppy doesn't like to pigeonhole her music within the confines of a single genre, but she's really channeling Nirvana and '90s alternative on her latest song "Her."

This latest release from Poppy has a riffy, alternative edge that sounds like it could've been written by Kurt Cobain. She sings gently throughout the majority of the song, with the exception of a few of her signature screams, of course.

The accompanying video is pretty bizarre, which also isn't new for Poppy. Check it out below, and follow along with the lyrics underneath.

The sound of "Her" follows suit with that of her other recent releases, such as her EP Eat and her cover of Jack Off Jill’s "Fear of Dying." Whereas her Sumerian Records debut I Disagree was more of an electro-pop album mixed with nu-metal, it seems that she's currently going in more of an alternative rock direction.

But don't forget — she's "post-genre." That's how the artist likes to describe her music.

"I don't think genre really exists much anymore, and I think a lot of music that's on the alternative charts isn't, to me at least, truly alternative. I think it's just pop, and it's another name for pop music," she told us in an interview. "I think we should create another genre — maybe nu-alternative."

Poppy - 'Her'

Poppy, 'Her' Lyrics

Give her a face

Give her a name

That isn' t hers

Then make her yours

Say she's adored

Call her a whore

Then pick her up

Throw her on the floor I'm getting to know her

And all of her anger

You won’t recognize her

If you encountered

I'm getting to know her

And all of her anger

Picked herself up

Put her back together Give her a taste

Take it away

Under your thumb

Tell her to stay

Don't say a word

Don't disobey

When she woke up

She ran away Run your mouth to keep her scared

You expected her to care

But when her mind made up

You were illfully prepared

Have you observed

And what have you learned

The girl that you knew

Will never be yours