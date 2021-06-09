Poppy Surprise-Releases New Music Live on NXT

Poppy was a special guest on NXT last night (June 8) causing some trouble between Superstars after surprise-releasing her new EP, Eat.

The pop-metal phenom was welcomed back to her WWE home by NXT founder Triple H and General Manager William Regal. After blowing Triple H’s mind by releasing her new EP at the touch of her iPhone, Poppy received some fan art from NXT Superstar Dexter Lumis. However, this caused some backstage drama, as Lumis’ girlfriend Indi Hartwell freaked out after she walked in on Poppy and Dexter hugging.

Triple H, William Regal welcome Poppy back to NXT: WWE NXT, June 8, 2021

Hartwell’s tag team partner Candice LeRae, who called out Poppy last week for stealing her spotlight, continued to berate the musician from inside the NXT ring on last night’s episode. Once Poppy emerged from backstage to confront LeRae, she said, “I don’t wrestle, but I know someone who does.” The lights suddenly dropped and out came the return of former NXT Women’s Champion Io Sharai, who beat the tar out of LeRae after Poppy guided Io to the ring.

Poppy brings out a returning Io Shirai: WWE NXT, June 8, 2021

Fans can now stream Poppy’s new, five-song Eat EP, which has become a part of the official NXT soundtrack. The EP contains the single “EAT,” which Poppy performed live at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Of course, she also debuted a truncated version of “Say Cheese” on NXT television earlier this year.

Listen to Eat below and click here for special Poppy x Triple H merch from the WWE Shop.