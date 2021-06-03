Poppy Gets Called Out by WWE’s Candice LeRae

Poppy, NXT's resident pop-metal queen, will return to the show on June 8, but she may have to keep one eye open for Candice LeRae.

LeRae is a current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion along with her partner Indi Hartwell. A staple of NXT broadcasts since 2017, LeRae put her foot down when she learned of the return of Poppy, who may debut yet another new song for the WWE Universe.

“Uuuuugh! Are we STILL talking about @poppy coming to NXT next week?” LeRae tweeted. “How about we talk about something that matters like.... I dunno.... the #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.”

Poppy, who was named Loudwire’s Artist of the Year for 2020, replied:

While guesting on The Bump, LeRae doubled down on her Poppy criticism. “Every time Poppy is there [at NXT]… her choice in friends is very questionable, I think. And it’s just… I just wouldn’t call that music. We could be talking about us and we could be talking about how great The Way is doing, but we’re talking about Poppy. She’s overrated and decent at best.”

But Poppy isn’t backing down from the NXT Women’s Tag Champ:

Poppy's most recent NXT cameo gave fans their first taste of the heavy "Say Cheese." Fans can watch Poppy’s upcoming NXT appearance this Tuesday on the USA Network.