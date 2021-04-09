Poppy is making the most of the rollout of her new music, following a recent appearance at the Grammys pre-telecast with the debut of another new song - "Say Cheese" - at this week's WWE NXT TakeOver event.

The singer played inside a wrestling ring, initially providing an angelic melodic vocal contrasting against the heavy wall of sound her band was providing, but Poppy soon matched the band in their intensity amid a furious light show as can be seen in the performance clip from the WWE below.

The performance took place at the Capitol Wrestling Center as part of the second night of the WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event. The first night also featured a rock presence with guitar great Nita Strauss playing the National Anthem, as can be seen here.

As stated, Poppy has been working on new music of late and making the most of how she chooses to deliver them to the public. Her live debut of the song "Eat" came during the pre-telecast portion of the Grammy Awards last month. Watch that here.

While she's moving on musically from the game-changing I Disagree album, it appears as though she has one last big blowout for that record, recently announcing The Last Disagreement livestream. The event is set for April 24 and tickets for the virtual concert are available at this location.

Poppy, "Say Cheese" (WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver)