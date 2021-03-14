Poppy held it down for the metal world at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony with her performance of a new song titled "EAT."

You can check out the new song and Poppy's incredible performance below.

Poppy, Loudwire's 2020 Artist of the Year, was nominated in the Best Metal Performance category with the track "BLOODMONEY" — the first female solo artist to be nominated in this category. The award went to Body Count for their song "Bum Rush."

The Grammys were originally slated to take place on Sunday, Jan. 31, but were postponed until tonight (March 14) because of concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah is the host of this year's ceremony, which is airing at 8PM ET on CBS. Head below to see who was victorious in the rock and metal categories, and check out the full list of winners here. Stay tuned as we update this post.

POPPY "EAT" 2021 Grammys Performance