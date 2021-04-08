Watch: Nita Strauss Plays U.S. National Anthem at WWE NXT TakeOver

UPDATE: Watch footage of Nita Strauss playing the U.S. national anthem at WWE's NXT TakeOver further down the page.

There will definitely be a hard rock presence when the next WWE NXT TakeOver takes place this week as both Poppy and Nita Strauss will play the wrestling event.

The NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will take place over two nights - Wednesday (April 7) and Thursday (April 8) - with Poppy's appearance now being confirmed by Billboard.

Poppy first appeared on NXT in October of 2019 and has played NXT events over the past year as well. WWE's Paul Levesque (aka Triple H) told Billboard, "[Poppy is] custom built for us and we immediately reached out. NXT, a two-hour weekly live show, caters to a younger demographic and we typically have up-and-coming talent that we've been able to expose them in a bigger way to the world outside of their genre. It’s a great platform for her and it’s great for us." Poppy's appearance will find the musician debuting a new song during the second night's broadcast (April 8) live on the USA Network.

Meanwhile, Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss will also be on hand for the first night April 7) of NXT: Stand & Deliver, performing the National Anthem. Strauss' performance was revealed via a series of social media posts from the WWE, Strauss herself, wrestler Triple H and she also got a nod from Cooper, who offered, "I know what it takes to create a spectacle with WWE. I’m excited to have our very own Hurricane Nita open #NXTTakeOver Stand & Deliver Night 1 with our National Anthem. Play it proud, play it #NXTLOUD!"

The WWE's NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will air at 8PM ET / 7PM CT on the USA Network both nights, while streaming on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere.