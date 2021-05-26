Poppy Releases New Cover of Jack Off Jill Song

While Poppy has chosen to debut a couple of new songs at high profile events this year, her first official new release of 2021 is a cover. The singer is taking us a back a couple of decades with her take on the Jack Off Jill song "Fear of Dying."

The song appeared on Poppy's socials and YouTube channel without comment, but the audio clip is accompanied by an animated piece of artwork done by by Cotoh Tsumi that features a young girl with her mouth stitched while a mouth and teeth appear to have grown out of her wrists. Take a listen to the new track in the player below.

The original version of the song appeared on Jack Off Jill's 2000 album, Clear Hearts Grey Flowers, their second and last studio album.

If you like Poppy version of "Fear of Dying," it's currently available via the streaming platform of your choosing here.

In late December, Poppy announced that she was "about 95 percent done" on a new project that had "a different sonic vibe." Back in March, she performed her new song "Eat" during the Grammy pre-telecast ceremony. She followed that in early April with a performance of the new song "Say Cheese" at a WWE NXT event.

There has been no official announcement of a new album as of yet, but stay tuned as Poppy has been working on new music.

Poppy, "Fear of Dying" (Jack Off Jill Cover)