Poppy Readies New Graphic Novel ‘Damnation: Poppy’s Inferno’

Poppy is already someone who jumps off the page as a personality and a musician, but she'll actually have a chance to "jump off the page" even more in July when she becomes a character in a new graphic novel entitled "Damnation: Poppy's Inferno."

The musician is teaming up with writer Ryan Cady for her sophomore comic book effort, following on the themes of influence through the dissection of her relationship to fans and enthusiasts. This time out, Poppy enters a story in which there are those who literally seek to control and changer her for their own purposes, leading her through the depths of hell in the process. Damnation 1 trades science fiction for horror, in a thought-provoking yet satirical look at fame, according to the description.

“We are delighted to work with Poppy again on her follow up to last year’s fantastic debut, Genesis 1. We believe this was one of the best books we published not only in 2019, but in our time as a publisher, and "Damnation: Poppy’s Inferno" is shaping up to be all that and more” says Z2 publisher Josh Frankel.

The graphic novel comes on the heels of Poppy's recent album release, I Disagree. The singer is hitting the road on a 37-date tour to support the record, and all of her tour dates can be found here.

Meanwhile, you can look for Poppy's "Damnation: Poppy's Inferno" graphic novel arriving in July in both standard and limited deluxe editions. Pre-orders are currently underway at this location.

