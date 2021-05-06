Poppy Teams With Koi Footwear for New Shoe Line

Poppy has seen her star rise over the course of promotion for her I Disagree album and now she's landed a new branding deal, teaming up with Koi Footwear to launch a new shoe line.

As part of the partnership, Poppy has two new shoe options. The "Peppy" are trainers that will get you noticed for the beauty and simplicity of the shoe. They have a white outer canvas, come with a custom lock charm, have a bubble heel and multi-colored designs. The shoes also have a platform height of 2" and they're available in both men's and women's sizes.

The "Dear" has a limited run. These "Mary Janes" have a blue exterior and hard shell coating accentuated by some spikes. They too have a custom lock chart and bubble heel while also featuring a spiked toe and the 2" inch platform heels.

Have a look at both shoes below and you can place your orders now for these Poppy branded Koi Footwear shoes at this location.

Poppy has been in a transitional phase of late. She recently played The Last Disagreement livestream, bringing the I Disagree touring promotion to an end. Meanwhile, she used an appearance at the Grammys to debut the song "Eat" and then debuted the track "Say Cheese" at a WWE NXT TakeOver event in early April.