Poppy Postpones Fall 2021 Tour, But Keeping Album Release Shows

Poppy is the latest artist putting off touring after announcing a major fall trek earlier this year. In a brief statement posted on her social media, Poppy revealed, "Tour is postponed but I wanted to still celebrate Flux being released! 2 free shows for the fans. See ya there."

Poppy was expected to kick off her fall tour this Thursday (Sept. 30 in Santa Ana, California, with dates booked through Nov. 26 in Portland, Oregon. At present, the dates are postponed, but the rescheduled dates are still pending.

But, as Poppy revealed, she still does want to perform a couple of dates to coincide with the release of her Flux album. Currently still remaining on her tour schedule are her Wednesday (Sept. 29) appearance at Amoeba Music in Los Angles as well as another performance at the Lodge Room in the Los Angeles 'burb of Highland Park that night. She's also booked to play The Blue Room in Nashville this Friday (Oct. 1).

There is limited space for these free shows, so fans are encouraged to RSVP for the shows in the tour section at her website.