Poppy’s New Song ‘So Mean’ Is Destined to Get Stuck in Your Head

Poppy may have taken a more metal turn with her I Disagree album, but her most recent song incorporates some of the pop sensibilities that she had prior to her heavy music transformation. That track, "So Mean," is more of a straight up rock cut with driving drums and guitars accentuating the singer's more melodic vocal.

Don't be fooled though by the bouncy beat, as the lyrics point to a darker intent. The track also comes with a new video featuring the singer and her band playing inside a small house with a checkerboard floor as Poppy strikes an eye-catching look in her pink and white dress.

Take a closer look at the lyrics for the song below:

Poppy, "So Mean" Lyrics

How did she get so mean? Operating freely from another

My head and my heart hate each other

Can you keep a secret?

Keep it undercover

Everyday I wake up it’s a struggle Love me when I’m under your spell

Hate me when I’m giving you hell

Judge me till you’re blue

Like you love to do

You taught me how to hate myself Now she hates everything

How did she get here? How did she get so mean? Dirt is all up in my wounds

On my knees begging for the truth

Ask me which side I am gonna choose

Whatever side is without you She couldn’t ever feel a thing

She couldn’t hear herself think

Now she hates everything

How did she get here? How did she get so mean? She couldn’t ever feel a thing

She couldn’t hear herself think

Now she hates everything

How did she get here? How did I get here?

The song is the third track on her nine-song new album Flux that's now set for a Sept. 24 street date via Sumerian Records. Pre-orders are currently available here.

You can also look for Poppy hitting the road in late September with her fall trek scheduled through mid-November. See all dates and get ticketing information here.

Poppy, "So Mean"