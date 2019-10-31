Watch Poppy Perform Two Songs Live on ‘WWE NXT’

Pop sensation-turned metal artist Poppy performed live twice last night (Oct. 30) on WWE NXT, kicking off the weekly event with her new single, "I Disagree," and later playing "Scary Mask" as part of wrestler Io Shirai's entrance.

The WWE audience encompasses a wide range of music fans, and "I Disagree," with it's beat-driven verse, pop chorus and general angst, is an eclectic choice to open the evening, offering a bit of something for everyone.

Later in the broadcast, the enigmatic singer reappeared, playing "Scary Mask," her collaborative song with Fever 333, as Io Shirai made her way to the ring. The wrestler, who joined the WWE roster in 2017, had been using the track as her entrance theme since the summer, but it never had quite the impact as it did last night. Strobe lights flashed, imbuing the effect of a full-fledged concert and Poppy even followed Io Shirai into the ring.

Watch both clips below.

The ties between Poppy and the WWE were already apparent as earlier in October, the soundtrack for the WWE 2K20 video game was released. The track listing includes songs from rock and metal artists such as Motley Crue, The Misfits, Muse, Grandson and The Black Keys in addition to Poppy, whose 2018 song "Metal" was featured.

I Disagree, Poppy's forthcoming record, will be out Jan. 10 on Sumerian Records. Pre-order your copy here.

Poppy Performs "I Disagree" on WWE NXT

Io Shirai Enters to Poppy’s "Scary Mask"

hh