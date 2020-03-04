Does Post Malone have all those face tattoos because of a negative body image the musician harbors?

That could indeed be the case, as Posty himself suggested in a recent interview. The hit-making rapper, Ozzy Osbourne collaborator and seasoned metalhead sports multiple spots of ink on his dome. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the entertainer recently implied those tattoos might stem from self-doubt about his visage.

Speaking to GQ in an interview that appeared online Monday (March 2), Post Malone made no bones about it.

"I'm a ugly-ass motherfucker," the musician explained when discussing the reasons behind his face tattoos.

He continued, "It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, 'You look cool, kid,' and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance."

But not all musicians are down with face tattoos. Last month, KISS guitarist and co-vocalist Paul Stanley reacted negatively to such body decorations in response to a CNN article about the celebrity trend.

However, the rocker made it clear that he didn't have it out for Posty.

"I'm a big fan of Post Malone," the KISS member offered with a caveat for the general public: "Aside from a few already successful entertainers and the kids of a few rich celebrities who may not worry yet, marking your face will greatly limit your options and is a fad that will cost you more than that tattoo."