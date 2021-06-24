Powerwolf Go ‘Dancing With the Dead’ in Regal Video for New Song

Powerwolf have upped the ante yet again, this time with a regal music video for "Dancing With the Dead," taken from their forthcoming album, Call of the Wild.

The song comes on the heels of a new version of the hit "Demons Are a Girl's Best Friend," which featured a guest appearance from Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz, as well as another stupendous video for the lead single "Beast of Gévaudan."

Here, the German band's familiar sense of pomp and bombast is overwhelmingly present as the costumed members occupy a rich looking ballroom, tangling with both the dead and undead on the dancefloor.

Watch the "Dancing With the Dead" video at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics to the new track below as well.

"With Call Of The Wild, we are opening a new, exciting chapter in the history of Powerwolf," began singer Matthew Greywolf in commenting on what will be Powerwolf's ninth studio album.

"The album sounds unmistakably like Powerwolf and is so much more at the same time: Besides new territory like the Celtic instrumentation in 'Blood for Blood (Faoladh)' or the ballad like 'Alive or Undead' we have raised all our trademarks to a new level. Until now, we never sounded so powerful and wild - in the truest sense of the word," he continued, concluding, "We can't wait to finally share this beast of an album with you all!"

Call of the Wild drops July 16 on Napalm Records and pre-orders can be placed here.

Powerwolf, "Dancing With the Dead" Lyrics

Long ago in a time of twilight

Seven sins, seven hearts on strife

Lost her way in a storm of rivals

Stay safe at night, come home alive Years ago in a dome at midnight

Innocent and immaculate

Fold her hands on the holy altar

A masquerade, all out of fate And on her way to hell betrayed her Christ Then she went dancing with the dead

Lost the lord and the spiritus sanctus, raving

Dancing with the dead

Fell in love with the temper of twilight, lust and evil powers Long ago on a tale of moonlight

Painted lines of the pentagram

Holy words all are long forgotten

The spell is cast, the dread is done Hail the goat, to the night surrender

By the glow of the morning star

No way back from the night remember

All merciless and sinister And on the way back home forsake the skies Then she went dancing with the dead

Lost the lord and the spiritus sanctus, raving

Dancing with the dead

Fell in love with the temper of twilight, lust and evil powers Dancing with the dead

Lost the lord and the spiritus sanctus, raving

Dancing with the dead

Fell in love with the temper of twilight, lust and evil powers Long ago under skies of starlight

Read the words of the secret rhymes

Lost her soul to the darkened fire

We burn alive for all the time We all are dancing with the dead

Lost our hearts to the spiritus sanctus, praying

Dancing with the dead

Fell in love with the temper of skylight, God and lethal powers Dancing with the dead

Lost our hearts to the spiritus sanctus, praying

Dancing with the dead

Fell in love with the temper of skylight, God and lethal powers

Powerwolf, "Dancing With the Dead" Music Video