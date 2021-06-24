Powerwolf Go ‘Dancing With the Dead’ in Regal Video for New Song
Powerwolf have upped the ante yet again, this time with a regal music video for "Dancing With the Dead," taken from their forthcoming album, Call of the Wild.
The song comes on the heels of a new version of the hit "Demons Are a Girl's Best Friend," which featured a guest appearance from Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz, as well as another stupendous video for the lead single "Beast of Gévaudan."
Here, the German band's familiar sense of pomp and bombast is overwhelmingly present as the costumed members occupy a rich looking ballroom, tangling with both the dead and undead on the dancefloor.
Watch the "Dancing With the Dead" video at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics to the new track below as well.
"With Call Of The Wild, we are opening a new, exciting chapter in the history of Powerwolf," began singer Matthew Greywolf in commenting on what will be Powerwolf's ninth studio album.
"The album sounds unmistakably like Powerwolf and is so much more at the same time: Besides new territory like the Celtic instrumentation in 'Blood for Blood (Faoladh)' or the ballad like 'Alive or Undead' we have raised all our trademarks to a new level. Until now, we never sounded so powerful and wild - in the truest sense of the word," he continued, concluding, "We can't wait to finally share this beast of an album with you all!"
Call of the Wild drops July 16 on Napalm Records and pre-orders can be placed here.
Powerwolf, "Dancing With the Dead" Lyrics
Long ago in a time of twilight
Seven sins, seven hearts on strife
Lost her way in a storm of rivals
Stay safe at night, come home alive
Years ago in a dome at midnight
Innocent and immaculate
Fold her hands on the holy altar
A masquerade, all out of fate
And on her way to hell betrayed her Christ
Then she went dancing with the dead
Lost the lord and the spiritus sanctus, raving
Dancing with the dead
Fell in love with the temper of twilight, lust and evil powers
Long ago on a tale of moonlight
Painted lines of the pentagram
Holy words all are long forgotten
The spell is cast, the dread is done
Hail the goat, to the night surrender
By the glow of the morning star
No way back from the night remember
All merciless and sinister
And on the way back home forsake the skies
Then she went dancing with the dead
Lost the lord and the spiritus sanctus, raving
Dancing with the dead
Fell in love with the temper of twilight, lust and evil powers
Dancing with the dead
Lost the lord and the spiritus sanctus, raving
Dancing with the dead
Fell in love with the temper of twilight, lust and evil powers
Long ago under skies of starlight
Read the words of the secret rhymes
Lost her soul to the darkened fire
We burn alive for all the time
We all are dancing with the dead
Lost our hearts to the spiritus sanctus, praying
Dancing with the dead
Fell in love with the temper of skylight, God and lethal powers
Dancing with the dead
Lost our hearts to the spiritus sanctus, praying
Dancing with the dead
Fell in love with the temper of skylight, God and lethal powers