The Pretty Reckless Release Cover of Soundgarden’s ‘Loud Love’

Few artists are bigger fans of Soundgarden than the Pretty Reckless, especially frontwoman Taylor Momsen. The group played a cover of Soundgarden's "Loud Love" for Sirius XM's Octane channel earlier this fall, but it's now available on YouTube as well.

The track is originally from Soundgarden's 1989 sophomore album Louder Than Love. Momsen initially performed it live with the members of Soundgarden at the "I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" concert in January of 2019, then the Pretty Reckless recorded their own version for Octane's "Home Invasion" virtual festival that took place in September.

Listen to the cover below.

The Pretty Reckless opened for Soundgarden on their final spring tour in 2017 just prior to Cornell's death. Momsen and company have always been vocal about their love for Soundgarden, placing them next to the Beatles as their biggest influences. Momsen also performed a live cover of the King Animal track "Halfway There" with drummer Matt Cameron earlier this year.

Soundgarden's Kim Thayil and Cameron actually have guest appearances on TPR's upcoming album Death By Rock and Roll, specifically on the track "Only Love Can Save Me Now." The album is expected to arrive sometime in 2021.

"Actually getting to go to Seattle and spend some time there and get to be a tourist for a minute and record in such an iconic city, in such an iconic studio with the guys in those bands that made those records was such a highlight in that record and in my life," she described of the experience to Loudwire Nights.

The Pretty Reckless, "Loud Love" (Soundgarden Cover)