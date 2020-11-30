Primus Announce 2020 Livestream Show at Les Claypool’s Winery

Resident prog weirdos Primus will stage their first livestream event of 2020 — "Alive From Pachyderm Station" — where the band will broadcast straight from the cellar of bassist and vocalist Les Claypool's winery on Dec. 11.

"In the constellation of Primus, there lurks a mysterious, invisible force — the purple hole of Pachyderm Station. Twelve months into COVID cross in mourning of the tours lost, in a wondrous [sic] flash of glory once more to grace the night," decried a video trailer for the event, which can be viewed below.

Fans can expect something a bit different from the typical Primus show (other than it being a livestreamed concert) as the band will entertain in a more relaxed atmosphere.

Claypool said of the forthcoming night, "Strange, eclectically wonderful things tend to happen when the three of us get in a room together with our instruments. This will be an intimate and casual performance between three longtime friends as opposed to an elaborate ‘show.’ Primus in the raw."

As mentioned, it all goes down at Claypool Cellars on Dec. 11 with Primus taking the stage (if there even is a stage — perhaps the floor?) at 6PM PT / 9PM ET. Get tickets here and scope out the VIP package which includes a live Q&A session with Les Claypool himself.

With any luck, actor Jason Momoa will reprise his role in September's jam session with Claypool.

If you're looking to catch Primus on tour, they'll be back out on the road next summer as they play Rush's A Farewell To Kings album in its entirety.

Primus, Alive at Pachyderm Station — Livestream Trailer