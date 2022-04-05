Primus have just announced the three-track EP Conspiranoid, which will be out April 22. Up first is "Conspiranoia," the nearly 12-minute opening track which introduces us to the theme of the forthcoming release — spiraling into the abyss of conspiracy theories, namely ones that have taken root in U.S. politics, including the QAnon cult, who, according to the Anti-Defamation League, "believe world governments are being controlled by a shadowy cabal of pedophiles (who will eventually be brought to justice by [former] President Trump).

"I’d been itching to record an opus — basically a long, winding, bastard of a song, reminiscent of some of the compositions I cut my teeth (or ears) on, in my music-hungry adolescence. ‘Conspiranoia’ was sprouted from a seed I had planted in my notebook a year or so ago — a few lines commenting on the mental state of the contemporary world," noted bassist and singer Les Claypool in an exclusive interview with Consequence.

"I watched the distrust and divide grow between friends, colleagues, relatives, and the general population because of the consumption and digesting of disinformation, misinformation, warped information, and flat-out fairy tales being perpetuated by anyone with a slight hint of web design aptitude," he added.

The new song, Primus' first in five years, is super trippy and mildly uncomfortable — a jerky journey through hazy guitar chord splashes, quirky bass lines and panicked passages that all speak to the concept of delusion. Claypool makes references to popular conspiracies and, further into the track, you'll hear samples of people parroting QAnon fodder.

Listen to "Conspiranoia" directly below and view the Consiranoid EP artwork and track listing further down the page.

Catch Primus on tour from mid-April through through the end of June, performing all of Rush's A Farewell to Kings album. For dates and ticketing information, head here.

Primus, "Conspiranoia"

Primus, Conspiranoia EP Artwork + Track Listing

01. "Conspiranoia"

02. "Follow the Fool"

03. "Erin on the Side of Caution"