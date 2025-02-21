In this latest clip from the Beardo and Weirdo podcast, comedian Craig Gass and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael talk about shocking heavy metal T-shirts and the "PJ" (private jet) experience.

The show opens with some banter about T-shirt slogans that are so outright shocking that it's actually pretty hilarious.

Gass recalls being 15 years old, electing to display his W.A.S.P. fandom with a shirt bearing the chorus of a song that wound up on Tipper Gore and the PMRC's infamous "Filthy Fifteen" list. That song, of course, is none other than the sweat-stinging sex anthem, "Animal (Fuck Like a Beast)."

"When I was 15-16, W.A.S.P. was coming out and they were really just inappropriate in every way," he laughs, "They were just fucked up, so you're 15 and you're like, 'Yeah, I'm fucked up too,' and I got the T-shirt and [do] you know what it says?" Kael, confident he indeed does know the answer, waits for Gass to deliver the inevitable — the shirt said "I fuck like a beast."

Kael goes on to talk about Cradle of Filth's highly controversial shirt, which leads to another funny story from Gass.

The conversation shifts to the esteemed "PJ" experience as Kael discusses flying in to the Aftershock festival on a private jet. He performed with Five Finger Death Punch at the California event and flew right back home not long after getting onstage. Prompted by Gass, Kael opens up about his first-ever "PJ" flight, underscoring how things have become better since now that band members are sober.

READ MORE: Study Shows Which Bands Have the Most Valuable Vintage T-Shirts

Sobriety is a subject that is frequently discussed on the Beardo and Weirdo podcast with both Gass and Kael having made that change in their life and continue to work daily on their recovery.

"Essentially, I'm like an Instagram model on daddy's jet," Kael laughs, deflecting elite rock star status because he's not the one paying for the jet.

Watch the podcast clip below for more about those shocking shirts and the private jet life!

About the Beardo and Weirdo Podcast

The Beardo and Weirdo podcast stars comedian and big time rock and metal fans Craig Gass and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael. On occassion, they'll welcome a special guest, from former NFL stars to your favorite musicians and others at the cross-section of pop culture and loud music.

New episodes every Thursday.

Where to Follow & Subscribe to the Beardo and Weirdo Podcast

Follow the Podcast:

Follow Craig Gass:

Follow Chris Kael: