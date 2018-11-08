Though recently announced for this Sunday (Nov. 11), it now appears that the public memorial event scheduled to honor late All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert has been cancelled.

A posting on Herbert's official Facebook page alerted fans that the event has been called off, though no additional details were given for the cancellation. The notice can be viewed below.

The event was scheduled to take place at the Worcester Palladium, with plans for a video presentation made up of photos, music videos and fellow artist tributes and there was a plan to live stream the memorial for those unable to attend in person.

Herbert died on Oct. 16 at the age of 44. An official cause of death has not been revealed.

Before he passed, Herbert had completed work on All That Remains' latest album, Victim of the New Disease. The album arrives everywhere tomorrow (Nov. 9).

