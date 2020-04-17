Puddle of Mudd Go Viral for Heavily Criticized Nirvana Cover

Puddle of Mudd are going viral for a less-than-stellar cover of Nirvana’s “About a Girl.” Released earlier this year, the cover laid dormant for nearly three months before jumping from 4,000 to nearly 700,000 views in just a couple of days.

While performing on SiriusXM’s Octane channel, Wes Scantlin strained his way through the Nirvana classic, continually pushing past his vocal range in an attempt to yell like Kurt Cobain. The performance has been down-voted to hell, accumulating a 10-to-1 dislike to like ratio.

Puddle of Mudd’s Nirvana cover has received the Catatonic Youths treatment, being brutally cut up by the Instagram shitposter:

Jared Dines has also made a reaction video to the cover, eventually going through the comments to reveal the video’s most vicious hot takes:

Wes Scantlin has reportedly sobered up after many years of struggling with substance abuse, calling his recent incarceration a blessing from God. Before coronavirus canceled all concerts, Puddle of Mudd also held an online Battle of the Bands to secure opening acts for their tour.