Enter to Win Sold Out Puscifer Livestream Ticket + Merch Bundle

Puscifer are gearing up to release their new album Existential Reckoning, and to celebrate, they'll be performing a livestream concert from the desert in Arcosanti, Arizona. Loudwire is offering the chance for you to win an exclusive livestream ticket and merchandise bundle.

The lucky winner will receive a virtual ticket package that also comes with a desert T-shirt, signed foil poster and two LPs, all exclusive to the stream. The bundle comes at a value of $250 and is currently sold-out, but you can enter to win below.

The contest runs from today (Oct. 23) through Oct. 27 at 6pm EST. Winners will be notified on Oct. 28. The virtual concert will take place on Oct. 30 at 6pm EST — the day of Existential Reckoning's release.

For more details on the stream, head over to PusciferLive.com.

Puscifer, "Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti" Trailer