Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was a huge success after its 2018 release. So much so that rumors started to spread about a follow-up movie. That's not unheard of in the film industry, especially for a flick that draws big numbers. But Queen's Brian May recently confirmed that a sequel isn't likely.

Not that the surviving band members didn't discuss the possibility, as the guitarist explained to Rolling Stone in portions of a new interview shared Wednesday (May 6). While Bohemian Rhapsody ends with Queen singer Freddie Mercury learning that he acquired HIV in 1985, a subsequent film could still portray the frontman's final years with the band before his 1991 death. But that's not something Queen are ready to do right now.

"Don't think we didn't think about it," May said of a sequel. "We've talked. Basically we think not, at the moment. … I don't think that would be an uplifting thing to do. I'm not saying it's impossible because there is a great story there, but we don't feel that's the story we want to tell at the moment."

In addition to leaving out Mercury's later years, the lead singer's childhood is also mostly omitted from Bohemian Rhapsody. So does the group's guitarist think that a follow-up movie could portray those events, or possibly some other aspects of Queen's journey that were left on the cutting room floor?

"There's a million things in our career which you couldn't show in a movie since the movie had to be so simplified to make it watchable," May added. "But we don't really think there's another movie there. That's the long and the short of it. I think we should look somewhere else. There are other ideas that we had, but I don't think a sequel will happen. But we have looked at it pretty seriously."

As fans of the musician's Instagram account are aware, May has been providing video updates from his home while isolated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As a result of the health crisis, Queen + Adam Lambert were forced to postpone their European tour planned for this summer until next year.

"We were in peak condition, but it had to stop," May said. "We just don't have any other weapons at the moment except minimizing human interactions so that the virus doesn't [have] anywhere to go."