Queen’s Brian May Is Selling Signature Guitar Pattern Sports Bras

Queen guitarist Brian May has just launched a signature line of guitar pattern sports bras.

There's a lot on unsuspecting, peculiar band merchandise on the market — KISS air guitar strings, a dildo with Marilyn Manson's face, a dildo with Ghost's Papa Emeritus' face, a Dying Fetus foldout knife, Motorhead and Motley Crue sex toys (there's a lot of those, huh?), the Weezer Snuggie... this list goes on. Add the Brian May Guitars sports bra to that list.

The product description on the webstore reads, "Highlighting Brian May's consummate artistic talents, this active wear salutes the entire range of Brian May Guitars with a bright, bold design prominently featuring the united colors of BMG - because it doesn't have to be red to be special!"

It can be yours for the price of roughly $45 and is available in five different sizes here.

We wish there was more information we could offer you because we have oh so many questions about this product.

And, dudes, if you really love that guitar pattern, you can rock it too — there's a button down shirt and "hold everything" waist coat waiting to be added to your digital shopping cart.

These items are sure to be a moneymaker for May, unlike the Bohemian Rhapsody biopic. Despite the film raking in over $1 billion at the box office, the band has not seen a penny of the earnings, May said last year.