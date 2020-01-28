Rage Against the Machine continue to add to their 2020 touring, adding the Firefly Festival to their scheduled run of dates. The group joins Blink-182, Billie Eilish, Khalid, Halsey and Maggie Rogers as the festival's top line acts.

The Firefly Festival returns to The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware the weekend of June 18-21. Other rock and rock adjacent acts of note on the festival bill include Cage the Elephant, Run the Jewels, David Lee Roth, The Struts, Blackbear, Grandson, White Reaper, Badflower, the Glorious Sons, Missio and the Regrettes.

Other name acts on the bill include Illenium, Diplo, Chvrches, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Cold War Kids, Grouplove, Tove Lo, Big Boi, K. Flay, Neon Trees, Noah Cyrus and Matt Maeson. See the full lineup in the Firefly Festival admat below.

Pre-sale ticketing starts this Friday (Jan. 31) at 10AM ET, with the public on-sale beginning Monday (Feb. 3) at 10AM ET. Stay up to date and get all your festival info at the Firefly Festival website.

Firefly Festival