Rage Against the Machine's Brad Wilk Buys $5.4 Million Cali Home

Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk has bought a $5.4 million home in Santa Monica after selling his previous Santa Monica home for $6.2 million.

Wilk bought this Spanish Colonial Revivial-style home from the star of "Days of Our Lives" Galen Gering and his wife Jenna from the telenovela "Miami Sands" according to Dirt. The home was built in 1926 and is over 3,6000 square feet with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

The Rage Against the Machine drummer is within walking distance to a grocery store, Aero Theatre, and tons of restaurants and stores. It's also less than a ten-minute drive away from the beach.

The Santa Monica home is gated and opens up to a front courtyard and has a private backyard with a guesthouse. Here's a look inside of Brad Wilk's new $5.4 million Santa Monica home.

