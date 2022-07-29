See Rage Against the Machine Play ‘Born of a Broken Man’ for First Time in 14 Years

Rage Against the Machine's 2022 tour has been one of the most anticipated reunions of the last decade. Earlier this week, they played "Born of a Broken Man" during a show in Ohio, which was their first time tackling the song in 14 years.

The concert took place July 27 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. During the night, Rage played a total of 18 songs [as per Setlist.fm], and broke out "Born of a Broken Man," which was last played by the rockers in September of 2008. The song was originally featured on their massive 1999 album The Battle of Los Angeles, and their tour statistics note that it's only been played live during 74 of their performances since then.

Check out a fan-filmed video of them playing the track below.

The band first announced their reunion in late 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they weren't able to hit the stage until July of this year — which marked just about 11 years since their last performance in July of 2011. Despite the reunion, don't expect new music from them anytime soon. In October of 2021, Tom Morello told NME that they have "no plans beyond starting rehearsals in January."

Rage's long-awaited tour with opener Run the Jewels continues tonight (July 29) in Pittsburgh, and wraps up mid-August with five shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Then, they'll head across the pond to Europe, and pick back up in the States next February. See the remaining dates and grab tickets here.

