Rage Against the Machine Raise $1M for Charity at Madison Square Garden Shows

Rage Against the Machine revealed that they raised $1 million for charity at their recent Madison Square Garden shows. The money will be donated to the Immigrant Defense Project, WhyHunger, Neighbors Together and to The Campaign Against Hunger in New York City.

Rage Against the Machine wrapped up their tour with a five-night residency at Madison Square Garden. They posted on social media that "charity tickets purchased by our fans for our five-night Madison Square Garden residency raised $1,000,000." One of the four charities the money will be donated to is the Immigrant Defense Project which "was founded 20 years ago to combat an emerging human rights crisis: the targeting of immigrants for mass imprisonment and deportation."

Rage Against the Machine's next charity of choice is WhyHunger whose mission is to "provide critical resources to support grassroots movements and fuel community solutions rooted in social, environmental, racial and economic justice. We are working to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food in the U.S. and around the world."

Another charity that will receive a portion of the $1,000,000 raised at Rage Against the Machine's Madison Square Garden residency is Neighbors Together. "Neighbors Together is committed to ending hunger and poverty in Ocean Hill, Brownsville and Bedford-Stuyvesant, three of the lowest-income areas in New York City." The Campaign Against Hunger is the fourth charity the band will be donating to, which "helps thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers by giving them food and resources they need to survive."

The band recently raised $75,000 for charity during their show in Hamilton, Ontario, $182,670 during their show in Toronto, $58,5000 during their show in Buffalo $114,050 during their show in Cleveland, $167,000 during their show in Pittsburgh, $280,125 during their show in Raleigh and $346,000 during their show in D.C according to Rage Against the Machine's Twitter.

Rage Against the Machine's immediate touring was recently halted as the band ended up canceling the U.K. and European leg of their tour, so the Madison Square Garden shows were the last for the time being. The reason for the cancellation was singer Zack de la Rocha's torn Achilles. The band's website states "per medical guidance...Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation, the flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery."