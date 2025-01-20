Rage Against the Machine React to Joe Biden’s Pardon of Jailed Indigenous Activist Leonard Peltier

The day that Rage Against the Machine has longed for since the start of their career has finally come as jailed indigenous activist Leonard Peltier had his sentence commuted by outgoing President Joe Biden.

For many music fans in the '90s, they first learned of Peltier's plight through Rage Against the Machine, who campaigned for his release within their breakout video for "Freedom."

In the video, the band detailed the FBI's growing concern over the American Indian movement and a pivotal moment in 1975 when two agents attempted to serve arrest warrants and then engaged in a fire fight that left two FBI agents and one Indian male dead. What followed was a massive manhunt that resulted in three AIM members being arrested. While two of the three were acquitted, Leonard Peltier had been found guilty for his alleged involvement in the incident.

As the video tells it, witnesses claimed that they had been coerced by the FBI to give testimony and multiple contradictions in the FBI's case came to light, but supposed proof of Peltier's innocence was either ignored or withheld citing national security.

Per PBS, Peltier had been denied parole as recently as July 2024 and wasn't eligible for parole again until 2026. He was serving out a life sentence for the deaths of the two agents.

Rage Against the Machine, "Freedom"

The "Freedom" video was released in 1994, and the band have revisited their attempts over the years to put Peltier's plight back in the spotlight. Back in 2022 when the band reunited, they used a portion of their performance to once again champion the release of Leonard Peltier as shown in photos from their New York Madison Square Garden performance below.

rage against the machine send message about leonard peltier during 2022 concert Chuck Armstrong, Loudwire loading...

rage against the machine ask for leonard peltier's freedom during 2022 madison square garden concert in new york Chuck Armstrong, Loudwire loading...

rage against the machine ask for leonard peltier's freedom at 2022 new york madison square garden concert Chuck Armstrong, Loudwire loading...

What Rage Against the Machine Said About Leonard Peltier's Pardon

In one of the final acts of his presidency, Joe Biden commuted the sentence of Leonard Peltier. This came 31 years after Rage Against the Machine had first asked for executive clemency in their "Freedom" video. His initial conviction came in 1975 with his life sentence coming in 1977. Now after 50 years served, Peltier will transition to home confinement.

READ MORE: Tom Morello Says Greatest Gift From the Music Industry Was Failure

In one video post shared on Rage Against the Machine's Instagram account, they shared the "Freedom" video with the caption, "Anger is a gift. Leonard Peltier to be freed."

Drummer Brad Wilk offered additional commentary on his own Instagram post. He shared, "After almost 50 years of unjust incarceration, clemency was finally granted to Leonard Peltier! From as far back as the first RATM video which marks his story and the incident at Oglala to marching in the streets of NY at the end of Clintons term and beyond we have been hoping for this day of clemency and Justice for Peltier to finally come."

He adds of the visual that accompanies the post, "The necklace in slide (7) was made for me in jail by Leonard. He made one for all four of us after we released the Freedom video. Unreal…. Feels bitter sweet… but justice will finally be served for Leonard Peltier."