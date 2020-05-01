Rage Against the Machine Reschedule All Reunion Tour Dates
Rage Against the Machine have pushed back all their 2020 tour dates to 2021. The rescheduled shows will begin June 3, 2021 in El Paso, Texas and continue until Aug. 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
This tour was to be the band’s first time onstage together since their last live performance in 2011. Unfortunately, statewide regulations have resulted in the cancelation of large gatherings all over in order to prevent the further spread of the virus. The band released a statement on their website.
"Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans," the band shared in a statement. "The rerouted dates (heath and safety permitting) are below and YOUR TICKETS WILL BE HONORED for the postponed shows. During this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back. We’ve requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, ANYONE who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase. We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you."
Tickets sold out within minutes upon going on sale in February.
Head below to see a full list of rescheduled dates, and get tickets here.
Rage Against The Machine 2021 Rescheduled Tour Dates
June 3 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
June 5 - Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center
June 7 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
June 8 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
June 11 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
June 12 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
June 15 - Portland, Oreg. @ Moda Center
June 17 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
June 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
June 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
June 23 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
June 25 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
July 02 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
July 03 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
July 05 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
July 07 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
July 09 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
July 10 - East Troy, Wisc. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 20 - Hamilton, ON @ Firstontario Centre
July 22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 23 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
July 27 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
July 29 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center
Aug. 06 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 07 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 09 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 10 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 14 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 15 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 17 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Aug. 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 20 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
