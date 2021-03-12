If you didn't know the story behind Tom Morello's days as an exotic dancer, you're about to find out. The Rage Against the Machine guitarist reflected on the "really weird" experience on the Howard Stern Show.

The guitarist recalled that he and his roommate at the time were living in a small apartment in Hollywood, and figured the best way to "enhance" their dating lives would be to have a hot tub in it.

"And of course, we couldn't afford a hot tub, so we figured out how much money it was going to take to buy this indoor kiddie pool and a water heater, and this and that, and the other, just to simulate a hot tub. And then we worked towards that with this extracurricular activity," Morello said.

Morello wasn't the kind of male stripper you see on stage at a club, though.

"It was at bachelorette parties. So, you knock at the door, you're wearing a suit, you knock at the door, ask for a cup of sugar, 'Brick House' comes on the stereo," he described. ""It wasn't awesome, I got to tell you. It wasn't awesome, it really wasn't. It was weird."

We also chatted with Morello about his past as a dancer on an episode of Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction? at the 4:35 mark, which you can check out along with the Howard Stern interview below.

Why Tom Morello Was a Stripper - The Howard Stern Show

Tom Morello - Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?