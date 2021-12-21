Rage Against the Machine Have U.K.’s Favorite Christmas No. 1 of All-Time

And fans did what Rage told them! They voted, voted and voted and Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name" has been voted as the Favorite Christmas No. 1 of all-time in a new poll in the U.K.

For those who need a refresher on the significance of this, it should be noted that in the U.K., the Christmas No. 1 has become a major competition each year and is often the most anticipated chart-topping result of the year. For many years, pop-leaning tracks led the way, but back in 2009, tiring of the same old situation, rock fans rallied in an attempt to thwart X Factor mastermind Simon Cowell from placing one of the show's artists at the top of the chart for fifth year running.

Rage Against the Machine fans Jon and Tracy Morter started the campaign, which grew in strength and ultimately pushed Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name" to the ultimate upset. And, to top it all off, Rage Against the Machine got behind the grassroots campaign and eventually reunited at London's Finsbury Park for a free concert in 2010 to celebrate the fans rallying to make them the Christmas chart-topper. And as Rage fans know, reunion shows have not been plentiful in the 2000s, though the band is expected to return for their pandemic-delayed reunion trek next year.

A decade-plus since that feel good story for rock hasn't faded feelings as those behind the U.K. chart recently launched a poll to determine the favorite Christmas chart-topper for the 70th anniversary of the Christmas No. 1. Once the field was narrowed, it came down to a battle between Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name" and Spice Girls' "2 Become 1."

According to Louder Sound, it proved to be a tight battle with over 41,000 votes cast over a three week period with Rage Against the Machine once again emerging victorious with 51 percent of the fan vote.

“I’m humbled to think that a small idea in a kitchen in Essex a few years back has been officially crowned the Nation’s Favorite Christmas No. 1," stated campaign organizer Jon Morter. "It was the people’s No. 1, using the people’s song ... a song that even the band themselves now claim is owned by all of us, not them, so I’m not surprised it has won considering these challenging times we’re living in. Rage on!”

So let's spread some Christmas cheer and turn it up with Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name" in the player below.

Rage Against the Machine, "Killing in the Name"