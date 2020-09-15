Word Is Rammstein Are Back in the Studio Already

Rammstein had already confirmed they were working on new material this year and now word is spreading that they're back in a French studio where they recorded last year's self-titled album.

The Rammstein fan site RammsteinWorld has posted an update reporting that members of the band have been spotted near La Fabrique studios in France. The post reads as follows:

There's no longer any doubt: Rammstein are back at La Fabrique studios, where they recorded their latest album! Some members and engineers of the band have been spotted in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where the studio is located. Other people usually present in the studio with the band posted about their trip to France on social networks.

Engineer Florian Ammon, who worked with Rammstein on their last record, was shared an image flying out of Berlin, Germany (outfitted with a Rammstein face mask) to Paris, France.

In June drummer Christoph Schneider confirmed the band was working on music when he told the "Rodeo Radio" podcast, "We still have so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs. We have met and we are working on new songs. We want to work on songs."

Apprehensive to look much deeper into where this will lead the band, the drummer stressed, "But whether or not it will turn into an album, nobody knows yet."

Rammstein's self-titled album that came out last year was their first in 10 years and the band nearly split up for good in the process of making it. The record hit No. 1 in 14 countries and the band engaged in a mind-blowing stadium tour with a stage that took 60 hours just to assemble.

The 2020 North American stadium tour was postponed until next year and those rescheduled dates can be seen below.

Rammstein 2021 North American Tour Dates:

Aug. 22 - Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

Aug. 26 - Philadelphia, Penn. @ Lincoln Financial Field

Sept. 01 - Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Sept. 03 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Sept. 08 - Foxborough (Boston), Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Sept. 10 - East Rutherford (NYC), N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Sept. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Sept. 30 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Oct. 01 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol