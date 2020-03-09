Ratt have announced a United States tour for this summer that includes Cinderella's Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter. It's called "The Big Rock Summer Tour." See the dates down toward the bottom of this post.

Tickets go on sale starting this Friday (March 13) at 10 AM local time. Get more information on the tour's website. The summer dates first emerged Monday (March 9), along with statements from the musicians involved in the throwback journey of guitar-wielding hair metal.

"We're looking forward to layin' it down on The Big Rock Summer Tour," Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy said. "The band is firing on all cylinders and more than ready for the shows with some great bands. Let the games begin!"

Added Keifer, "We are celebrating 30 years of kick-ass rock with Ratt, Skid Row, and Slaughter this summer, and promise to bring a 100% live, loud, leave it all on the stage, #keiferband style rock show in every city The Big Rock Summer Tour comes to! See y'all at the show!"

Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan shared, "This is more than an incredible summer tour with four killer bands and three decades of hits. It's a traveling rock and roll circus with friends we've known for more than 30 years! And we are ready to tear shit up!"

Ratt were also recently announced for KISS Kruise X along with Fozzy and Queensryche. Late last year, Pearcy said he had "about 15 songs" to contribute to an upcoming Ratt album.

Ratt, Cinderella's Tom Keifer, Skid Row + Slaughter Summer 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

June 3 – Farmingville, N.Y. @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

June 6 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Rosemont Theatre

June 9 – Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

June 10 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

June 12 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

June 13 – Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands at Marvin Sands PAC (CMAC)

June 14 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 25 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 27 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Aug. 28 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 29 – Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 1 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 5 – Grand Island, Neb. @ Nebraska State Fair *

Sept. 6 – Denver, Colo. @ Levitt Pavilion Denver **

Sept. 8 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live - Moody Theater

Sept. 9 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 16 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Days of 47 Arena at Utah State Fair

Sept. 18 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

Sept. 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

* Ratt, Skid Row + Quiet Riot

** Ratt, Skid Row, Quiet Riot + Slaughter