Ratt Singer Disappointed Band Wasn’t Invited on Motley Crue’s ‘Stadium Tour’

In a world of "what if's," Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy has one that he's pondering. The singer is questioning whether a slot on last year's big ticket Motley Crue / Def Leppard 'Stadium Tour' would have gotten his band back together.

Recent years have been a little tumultuous for Ratt, who ended up entangled in legal matters when drummer Bobby Blotzer attempted to continue to tour under the moniker while being the sole original member still remaining. Former vocalist Stephen Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier teamed up with guitarist Warren DeMartini to try to block Blotzer's touring using the band's name, and while Pearcy and Croucier initially formed their own version of Ratt with DeMartini choosing to retire from music, plans for new music and touring have stalled with Pearcy stating that he only wanted to continue with the classic era lineup.

While speaking with Bravewords about their upcoming Atlantic Years limited edition box set, Pearcy was asked if he thought they would've been a good fit for the Crue-led Stadium Tour.

While initially stating that the band had plans to tour in 2020 before Covid came around, the singer then stated, "We should've been invited," in reference to the Crue run. "That might've gotten us back together, but no," he added.

The singer continued, "I love [Stadium Tour opener] Joan Jett. She's played with us many times. She was good for that. It is what it was. There's gonna be another [Crue/Def Leppard tour], but I'm the only one out there ratting and rolling unfortunately."

Pearcy then addressed the internal dysfunction a bit more, stating, "This box set is important because it's probably the only time you're gonna see a reunion from Ratt from everybody having some kind of fucking input. I'm tired of busting balls, you know. It is what it is. Maybe our timeline was supposed to be that box set. That period."

The collection is being released by BMG in partnership with Rhino Entertainment, chronicling the band's biggest years with Atlantic Records. That covers five studio albums that yielded such hits as "Round and Round," "Lay It Down," "Way Cool Jr." and "Lovin' You's a Dirty Job" among other fan favorites. Pre-orders for The Atlantic Years collection are being taken here.

How Ratt Would've Benefitted From 'The Stadium Tour'

After being put off due to the pandemic, the 2022 "Stadium Tour" featuring Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and newcomers Classless Act was one of the year's biggest touring success stories.

According to Billboard, the summer run sold 1.3 million tickets and earned a whopping $173.5 million. As the tour title suggests, the groups played to stadium-sized audiences. A two-night stay at Boston's Fenway Park sold 64,000 tickets for a total of $9.3 million. In addition, four other individual shows (Charlotte, Denver, Glendale and Inglewood) surpassed the $6 million mark. Overall, the tour averaged $4.96 million per stop.

So it would have been a significant payday and perhaps clearing a hurdle for the classic lineup of the band to reunite.