Last week, in a message pointed at apparent online comments, Ratt's Stephen Pearcy defended his singing ability and denied using backing tracks during live performances, either with the band or solo.

Without identifying any specific criticism or commenter, the 64-year-old Ratt frontman’s June 5 Facebook response seemingly arose from rumors that Ratt might use backing music tracks, the kind of pre-recorded accompaniment often employed by pop performers that's frequently decried by rockers and metalheads.

"Got to make a point after all these years and directed to some recent posts," Pearcy began. "First to each his own, but never has Ratt (since inception 1981) or myself solo had to use back vocal tracks, guide tracks or instruments blowing through the PA to lay it down."

The singer continued, "Sure, you have off nights and or your not [Pavarotti], party party, but let's be real here. Fans of our genre are much smarter these days and either want to witness a fail or just don't give a shit anymore. I've never claimed to be mr 5 octave range singer boy, nor did I wish to be. I'm a cement pirate since day one, no bs here."

Pearcy added, "Now let's go party my friends. See ya out there soon enough, I'll keep it real with my Ratt Bastards."

Two months ago, the Ratt vocalist dropped a previously unreleased solo song called "Don't Wanna Talk About It" alongside an accompanying music video.

As for Ratt proper, after renewed visibility due to their appearance in a 2020 Geico commercial, the band has yet to deliver a new album. Their last studio effort, Infestation, arrived in 2010.

However, last year, Ratt was back in the studio and promised new material. Then, in April, former drummer Bobby Blotzer (who was previously battling Pearcy for control of the group's name) returned to the fold for a show with the singer. Before that, Pearcy had indicated his desire for a reunion of Ratt's original lineup.