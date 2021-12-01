Out of caution, Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy has postponed four of his solo tour dates scheduled across the United States this week after testing for COVID-19. He plans to resume his tour later this month, with the rescheduled concerts taking him into the spring.

According to a statement, Pearcy's Wednesday (Dec. 1) show in Warrendale, Pa., has now been moved to Feb. 16, 2022. Planned performances for later this week and weekend in Buffalo, N.Y., Jordan, N.Y., and New Bedford, Mass., will instead take place next April and May.

Pearcy's website says, "Out of an abundance of caution, Stephen tested for Covid after learning that others he'd been in contact with had tested positive. To this point, he's only experienced the mildest of symptoms, and based on his condition and the timeline of his exposure he already appears to be close to a full recovery."

The announcement adds, "Stephen and his band regret not being able to play this week's shows, but this is life in 2021, and we all need to be safe, sound and responsible. … [They're] looking forward to getting back out and Ratt and rolling as soon as safely possible!"

Metal Sludge first reported the possibility that Pearcy had contracted the contagious disease behind the worldwide pandemic, initially reporting the rumors on Monday (Nov. 29). The Ratt singer announced the concert postponements the following day (Nov. 30).

Other rock and metal stars who've contracted COVID-19 include Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson, KISS' Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, three members of Korn and several others. Metal vocalist Eric Wagner died after being hospitalized with COVID pneumonia.

Stephen Pearcy Solo U.S. Tour Dates

Dec. 18, 2021 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Diamond Jo

Dec. 31, 2021 – Santee, Calif. @ Pacific Islander

Feb. 11, 2022 – West Hollywood, Calif. @ TBA

Feb. 16, 2022 – Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel's

April 29, 2022 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Showplace

April 30, 2022 – Jordan, N.Y. @ Keg's

May 1, 2022 – New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault

July 30, 2022 – Beaver Dam, Ky. @ TBA