Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have gone to some extremes to cement their love for each other, and drinking each other's blood has perhaps been the most shocking so far. Now, real vampires have warned the couple about the potential dangers of drinking blood.

Fox recently elaborated on the matter, noting that the couple isn't actually ingesting ounces of each other's blood at a time.

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only," she assured to Glamour Magazine.

However, a couple of notable vampires still decided to express their sentiments on drinking the blood of another human.

Belfazaar Ashantison, co-founder of The New Orleans Vampire Association, apparently caught wind of the viral news about Kelly and Fox's custom, and is now imploring them to take proper precautions so as to avoid health consequences, according to TMZ.

Blood can carry various diseases, so it's imperative to do regular blood testing to ensure that such illnesses aren't spread from one individual to the other, he said. He often spends around 6 months getting to know a blood donor before drinking their blood himself, and the donors get tested every three months to make sure their blood is clean.

TMZ further added that Father Sebastiaan, who's been an active vampire since 1992 and is the founder of the Endless Night Vampire Ball, has added that someone's blood should only be drawn by a medical professional before another drinks it — so MGK's willingness to cut his chest with a broken shard of glass for Fox isn't exactly a safe method.

Healthline states that the human compulsion to drink human or animal blood is formally known as Renfield’s syndrome — and they actually believe that the consumption of blood is a biological need. However, humans are unable to digest blood the way other animal species do, and swallowing large amounts of it at once can cause upset stomach and vomiting. Furthermore, while ingesting small amounts is safe if the blood is clear of diseases, it's also toxic to drink a lot of it because of how rich it is in iron, which can lead to hemochromatosis.

We just hope Kelly and Fox heed the warnings of their fellow blood-suckers.