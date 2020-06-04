Rebelmatic Convey Black Experience With ‘Insult to Injury’ Video

New York hardcore outfit Rebelmatic are back with a song and video very fitting of the times. The group had planned to release "Insult to Injury" later this summer, but moved up the video given its timeliness.

The Anthony Natoli-directed clip centers on a black man returning home from a night out only to be chased through the streets. Rebelmatic frontman Creature says, "This song is about the protests and anger of so many who have experienced or witnessed brutality and terror at the hands of those who are supposed to protect you. The late Great Audre Lorde said it best, ‘Your silence will not protect you.' We say refuse to be stuck in the mud, and your ways and action are 'Insult to Injury.'"

The band, vets of Brooklyn's hardcore scene, has also announced their support of the Minnesota Freedom Fund. For more information on the organization, check here.

"Insult to Injury" is set to appear on Rebelmatic's Ghost in the Shadows, coming through Red Right Recordings. The band was the first signing to the label, founded by Taking Back Sunday drummer Mark O'Connell and producer Daniel Wallace. You can pre-order the album right here.

Rebelmatic, "Insult to Injury"