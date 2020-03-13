Record Store Day Postponed Over Coronavirus Concern

You'll have to wait a little longer to get your vinyl treasures. That's because Record Store Day officials have followed in the footsteps of many, postponing their annual spring event until later in the year as a precaution over coronavirus concerns.

The new date will be June 20, moving from the original April 18 date. "At the risk of stating the obvious, no one knows what things will look like in any given place over the next five weeks, but it is imperative that hard decisions for that time period need to be made right now, using current facts. There is no perfect solution. There is no easy answer," stated Record Store Day officials.

"So, we’ve decided that, this year, our best possible move is to change the date of Record Store Day to Saturday, June 20th," they continued. "We think that this takes into consideration the recommendations of the many doctors and scientists lending their expertise to help in the Coronavirus pandemic, as well as the many other individuals at the World Health Organization (WHO), Center for Disease Control (CDC) and other agencies tasked with the difficult job of getting us through this crisis."

Record Store Day recently revealed a large list of the specialty releases that will be available. You can check out our rock and metal list here, while perusing the full Record Store Day list at this location.

The Record Store Day postponement is just the latest in a long list of postponements or cancellations over the last few days. Concert giants Live Nation and AEG have revealed their plans to pause touring through the end of the month, while acts around the world continue to figure out how to proceed moving forward. In addition, Canada's Juno Awards, that were set to take place this weekend, have been cancelled.