‘Red Jumpsuit’ Just Saw a 520 Percent Increase in Google Searches

When metalheads hear the phrase "red jumpsuit," Slipknot are most likely the first thing that comes to mind (sorry, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus). Now the phrase apparently means something to a lot more people, as it just saw a 520 percent increase in Google searches.

Slipknot aren't exactly the reason people have been searching for red jumpsuits, though. Singer Rihanna sported a red jumpsuit during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance Sunday night (Feb. 12), which was completed with a long red coat and red sneakers to match.

See an image of her outfit during the performance below.

A study by Boohoo showed that "red jumpsuit" received a 520 percent increase in searches on Google after the performance, and "red coat," "red puffer jacket" and "red sneakers" all saw significant spikes in searches as well.

Of course, Slipknot have been donning red jumpsuits since the beginning of their career. The colors of the jumpsuits have changed throughout the band's album cycles, as have their masks, but red has been the go-to for them more than once. The masked musicians wore them on the cover of their 1999 self-titled debut, and during certain points of their Iowa and All Hope Is Gone tours.

“At the time, everybody was so shiny and pretty, and everybody had their fashion and whatnot. And here we were, nine dicks from Iowa, and we were like, ‘You know what? You don’t get our cheekbones or our hairstyle! Here’s our mask! You don’t get our fashion! Here are our coveralls. You don’t get our name! Here’s our name — our number, the bar code.’ It was basically almost like an anti-establishment thing," Corey Taylor told Steve-O during an episode of his Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast.

So if you were thinking about dressing as a member of Slipknot for Halloween later this year, you might want to wait until the "red jumpsuit" hype dies down before investing in your costume. Or, maybe more brands will start creating them, thanks to Rihanna.

